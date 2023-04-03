Prom Price Tops $4.59 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Prom has a market capitalization of $83.72 million and $3.20 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.59 or 0.00016447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008025 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00029447 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018292 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003460 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,893.67 or 1.00003407 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.65873538 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,873,405.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

