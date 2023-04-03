ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.83

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.
ProMIS Neurosciences Trading Up 2.1 %
The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
About ProMIS Neurosciences
ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.
