ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $26.47

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.47, but opened at $28.87. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $29.24, with a volume of 2,294,583 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 105.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,060.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Further Reading

