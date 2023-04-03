Proton Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $22.01 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $22.01 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 15,444,756,602 coins. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

