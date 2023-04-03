Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Short Interest Update

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the February 28th total of 3,320,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.8 %

DGX traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $142.67. The company had a trading volume of 914,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,347. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

