Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $4.32

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $4.65. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 379 shares.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

In related news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $82,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 117,500 shares of company stock worth $108,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.