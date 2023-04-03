Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $4.32

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $4.65. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 379 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.50.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.
