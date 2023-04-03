Radio Caca (RACA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.68 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $64.23 million and $4.68 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009681 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019222 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000948 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

