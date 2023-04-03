Rally Price Tops $0.0122 on Major Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Rally has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Rally has a market cap of $59.93 million and $1.02 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.
About Rally
Rally launched on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,922,057,534 tokens. Rally’s official website is rly.network. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Rally Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.
