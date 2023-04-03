Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.64. The company had a trading volume of 997,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,268. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.