RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Receives $245.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RBC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $293.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of RBC opened at $232.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.19. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.50.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.40 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $470,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,891.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $456,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 47.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $212,000.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.

