Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.63

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.63 and last traded at $94.28, with a volume of 158841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RETA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.89.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.41.

Insider Transactions at Reata Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 54,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $4,921,680.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 54,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $4,921,680.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Samina Khan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $2,122,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,468 shares of company stock valued at $9,704,843. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 78,439 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 48,065 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 420,490 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

See Also

