Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Columbia Banking System (COLB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ: COLB):

4/3/2023 – Columbia Banking System is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Columbia Banking System had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

3/26/2023 – Columbia Banking System is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2023 – Columbia Banking System had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2023 – Columbia Banking System is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Columbia Banking System was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Columbia Banking System is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Columbia Banking System is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Columbia Banking System is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Columbia Banking System is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Columbia Banking System had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.03. 2,019,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 718,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,744,000 after buying an additional 516,524 shares during the period.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

