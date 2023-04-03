Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($92.15) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($78.63) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($95.83) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,200 ($76.18) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($79.86) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,575 ($93.07) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($71.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($98.54).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

