ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $23,400.57 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.00328021 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00021265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00012101 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000888 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000613 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

