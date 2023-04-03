Request Price Reaches $0.0942 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Request has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $94.23 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0942 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00029487 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018345 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003482 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,809.51 or 0.99948651 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09400577 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,229,509.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

