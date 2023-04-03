Request Price Reaches $0.0942 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Request has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $94.23 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0942 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About Request
Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
