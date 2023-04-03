Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 3rd (AAU, ADXS, AINC, AIRI, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, ATXI, AUMN, AWH)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 3rd:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Aegis began coverage on shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI). They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Handelsbanken assumed coverage on shares of Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

