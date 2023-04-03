Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Shares Up 10.7%

Shares of Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Rating) shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 2,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 50,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Resverlogix Stock Up 10.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$41.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

