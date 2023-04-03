RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $325.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RH. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut RH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on RH from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $281.50.

RH Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $243.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.62. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $390.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RH will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total transaction of $41,306.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,040.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total value of $41,306.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,040.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $4,013,383. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in RH by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in RH by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in RH by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in RH by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

