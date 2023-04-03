Robotti Robert Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,982 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert owned 0.13% of Canadian Solar worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSIQ. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Canadian Solar Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.88. 618,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,115. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.