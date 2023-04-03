Robotti Robert Has $6.18 Million Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Robotti Robert lessened its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,480 shares during the period. Olin accounts for 0.9% of Robotti Robert’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Olin were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Olin in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of OLN stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 561,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,533. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.31.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Further Reading

