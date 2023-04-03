Robotti Robert Increases Stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Robotti Robert boosted its stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,919,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,970 shares during the period. LSB Industries accounts for 3.8% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Robotti Robert owned about 2.52% of LSB Industries worth $25,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 260.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LXU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 304,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LXU shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

