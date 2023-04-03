Robotti Robert Lowers Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Robotti Robert reduced its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 173,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 620,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,991. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

