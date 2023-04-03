Robotti Robert Sells 1,500 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Robotti Robert trimmed its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Robotti Robert’s holdings in CGI were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis boosted its position in shares of CGI by 397.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 78,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,398 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Desjardins upped their target price on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:GIB traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,303. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $97.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.32.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

