Robotti Robert Sells 260 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Robotti Robert decreased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,380 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Louisiana-Pacific makes up 0.7% of Robotti Robert’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Robotti Robert owned 0.10% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPX. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $53.98. The stock had a trading volume of 419,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.65. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $78.09.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 64.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.