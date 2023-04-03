Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target to $46.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $37.24 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -372.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

