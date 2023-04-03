RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up to $7.69

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.69, but opened at $8.15. RPC shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 194,610 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of RPC in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

RPC Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80.

RPC Increases Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. RPC had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. RPC’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPC

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth $193,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 95,260 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of RPC by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

