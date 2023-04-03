RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up to $7.69

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RESGet Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.69, but opened at $8.15. RPC shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 194,610 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of RPC in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

RPC Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80.

RPC (NYSE:RESGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. RPC had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. RPC’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPC

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth $193,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 95,260 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of RPC by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

