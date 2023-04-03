Ryder System (NYSE:R) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

R has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:R opened at $89.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.74. Ryder System has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $102.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of R. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 115,284.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $61,907,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at $44,623,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 295.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 273,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.