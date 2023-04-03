Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Rating) rose 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 54,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 293,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Sabina Gold & Silver to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

Sabina Gold & Silver Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.