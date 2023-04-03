Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Rating) rose 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 54,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 293,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Sabina Gold & Silver to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Sabina Gold & Silver Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04.
Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabina Gold & Silver (SGSVF)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.