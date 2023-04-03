Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 230 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $76.92. 214,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,933. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $81.48.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
