Sageworth Trust Co Invests $721,000 in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 530.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

DFIC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.07. 546,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

