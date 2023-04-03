Sageworth Trust Co Takes $222,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,608,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 22,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 14,071 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IWR traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.58. 601,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,811. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.70. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

