Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 418,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,071 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Saia were worth $88,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 4.0% in the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 3.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA traded down $12.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $259.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,584. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $306.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.51.

Insider Transactions at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.57, for a total transaction of $1,051,880.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,311.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,995,982.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Saia from $260.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.82.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

See Also

