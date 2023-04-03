Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Buys 861 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.64. 394,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,211. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $109.61.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

