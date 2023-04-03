Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,314 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,904,000 after acquiring an additional 200,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,202,000 after acquiring an additional 516,109 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,911,000 after acquiring an additional 96,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,602,000 after acquiring an additional 289,812 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,337,000 after acquiring an additional 544,060 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $63.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,671. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $77.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.59.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.