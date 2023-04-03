Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 599 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,742,000 after purchasing an additional 159,224 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 26,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,306. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

