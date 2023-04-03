Satovsky Asset Management LLC Invests $634,000 in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 73,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. New York Community Bancorp makes up about 0.3% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 70.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,284,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,899,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,590 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 60.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 944,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,944,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,003,000 after purchasing an additional 845,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 108.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 999,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 520,969 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.92. 1,774,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,527,141. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $11.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $756,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

