Satovsky Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $66.85. 27,716,473 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average of $61.60.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.