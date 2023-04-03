Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 148.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,968 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,539. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.32.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.