Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,402 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.38. 403,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,729. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $54.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

