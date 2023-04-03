Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Gap Down to $56.31

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.31, but opened at $54.00. Scorpio Tankers shares last traded at $53.01, with a volume of 421,140 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.
Scorpio Tankers Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.83%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,385,000 after buying an additional 1,748,708 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $48,792,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $33,402,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 197.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 866,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after acquiring an additional 575,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,085,000 after acquiring an additional 492,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.
About Scorpio Tankers
Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
- 2 Regional Banks to Buy Amid the Chaos
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For 2023
- What OPEC’s Oil Cut Means For Investors
- 2 Toxic Regional Banks That Are Potential M&A Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.