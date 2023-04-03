Secret Price Hits $0.0068 on Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 47.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Secret token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded up 56.8% against the US dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $20.40 million and approximately $93,413.37 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00467956 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,422.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

