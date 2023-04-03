Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Robert W. Baird

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.27.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $24.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. Semtech has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Semtech by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Semtech by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

