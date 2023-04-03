Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives $74.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.77.

FOUR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

NYSE FOUR opened at $75.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.90. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $76.40. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $497,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $497,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,880,572.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $674,825 in the last ninety days. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after buying an additional 338,963 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,406,000 after buying an additional 179,965 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

