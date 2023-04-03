Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Short Interest Update

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,470,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the February 28th total of 9,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shift4 Payments stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.90. 1,262,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $76.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.90.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

FOUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.77.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 375,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,880,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,880,572.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $674,825 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,576,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,936,000 after buying an additional 301,452 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,406,000 after purchasing an additional 179,965 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,262,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,518,000 after purchasing an additional 314,734 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,596,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,421,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,426,000 after buying an additional 263,062 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.