Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €140.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($91.40) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €126.00 ($135.48) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($88.17) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($116.13) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €83.42 ($89.70) on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a 1 year high of €105.25 ($113.17). The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €69.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.15.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

