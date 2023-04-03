Short Interest in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Expands By 5.9%

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 28th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 80,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 243,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 16.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.11. 322,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,638. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

