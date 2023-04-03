Short Interest in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Rises By 6.0%

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 28th total of 5,640,000 shares. Approximately 18.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 351,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Compass Point lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Acushnet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of GOLF traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $50.97. 245,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.70. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $54.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,038,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $99,990,826.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,935,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,874,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,038,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,203,528 shares of company stock worth $101,811,476 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Acushnet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Acushnet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Acushnet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 49.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

