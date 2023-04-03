Short Interest in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Expands By 6.0%

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 28th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of AER traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.80. 726,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.37. AerCap has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.00.
AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. AerCap’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.
AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
