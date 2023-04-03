Short Interest in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expands By 9.4%

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the February 28th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 816,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

AON Price Performance

AON stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $316.92. The stock had a trading volume of 416,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,906. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.72. AON has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AON will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.45.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

