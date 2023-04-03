Short Interest in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Increases By 9.5%

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the February 28th total of 176,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 72,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,012. The stock has a market cap of $623.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.15. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is presently 39.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,750,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Featured Stories

